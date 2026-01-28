Interview ROOTS de Natan Levy

On le suivait depuis longtemps.

On n’a loupé aucun de ses combats.

Et on l’a tanné pour l’avoir en interview.

Parce que Natan Levy incarne exactement ce vers quoi ROOTS défend : force, résilience, combativité. Le combat, sans posture.

Il a fini par accepter.

Et oui, on en est fiers.

Natan Levy, combattant israélien de MMA.

Il représente Israël avec calme, fierté et courage, surtout aujourd’hui.

Une interview qui tombe à un moment particulier,

au lendemain de la commémoration de la libération d’Auschwitz (27 janvier 1945), et de notre collaboration avec @lesderniers_thelastones sur le documentaire réalisé à la mémoire de Young Perez, champion de boxe juif, déporté à Auschwitz.

Mémoire, culture, combat.

Tout se rejoint ici.

Toda raba, Natan.

Ezé gever ata.

———————

EN VERSION

——————–

We’d been following him for a long time.

Never missed a fight.

And we pushed hard to get this interview.

Because Natan Levy embodies exactly where ROOTS is heading:

strength, resilience, determination. Fighting, without posture.

He finally said yes.

And yes, we’re proud.

Natan Levy, Israeli MMA fighter.

Carrying Israel with calm, pride, and courage, especially today.

An interview released at a meaningful moment, just after the commemoration of the liberation of Auschwitz (January 27, 1945),

and following our collaboration with Les Derniers on Young Perez,

French Jewish boxing champion, deported and murdered in Auschwitz.

Memory. Culture. Combat.

Everything meets here.

Toda raba, Natan.

Ezé gever ata.